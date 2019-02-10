Two Southampton supporters are set to be banned after taunting Cardiff City fans over the tragic death of Emiliano Sala.

Sala's body was recovered from the seabed wreckage of a place last week after he disappeared on January 22. The 28-year-old striker was travelling to Wales to join Cardiff City, after signing a $29 million deal with his new club.

A minute of silence was held prior to Cardiff's clash against Southampton, while tributes were made to the fallen player.

A tribute to Emiliano Sala on the led screen prior to the Premier League match. Photo / Getty

Two Saints fans, however, were pictured making aeroplane gestures during the game and have since been detained and spoken to by Hampshire Police.

A statement from the club said the behaviour would not be tolerated and that the two fans would likely be banned as a result.

"Such behaviour has no place in our game," the statement read, "Southampton Football Club can confirm that two fans were detained and had their details taken by police during our match against Cardiff City on Saturday.

"The club will continue to work with Hampshire Police to identify any individuals deemed to have made indecent gestures towards Cardiff supporters.

"The club will be taking an extremely firm stance against anyone involved and intends to ban those supporters identified."

Following Cardiff's 2-1 injury-time defeat, Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock said: "We wanted to do it for Emiliano and I'm really proud the lads have done him justice".