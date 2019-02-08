The Black Caps have named their final ODI squad ahead of the Cricket World Cup, with several players being granted one last chance to make their case to be on the flight to the United Kingdom in May.

A 14-man squad has been selected for the three-match home series against Bangladesh, with Ish Sodhi and Doug Bracewell the two players missing out from the 16 who got a run against India.

Sodhi's omission, in particular, is somewhat of a surprise. Although he took some punishment in his second outing against India, he was extremely economical in his first match, and bowled exceptionally against Sri Lanka.

With Todd Astle preferred, perhaps the selectors have already seen enough to know what Sodhi provides, and instead want to give Astle an uninterrupted opportunity to show his worth, while Bracewell misses out to Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham at the all-rounder position.

Pending a fitness test tomorrow, Martin Guptill will return to the top of the order after suffering a back injury, where he will team up with Henry Nicholls. Colin Munro misses out for the first two matches, but may get a chance in the third ODI, when he'll be called into the squad in place of the rested Kane Williamson.

Tom Latham will captain the side in that third ODI, and is the only wicketkeeper in the squad.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen was hopeful that the Guptill and Nicholls opening partnership can perform against Bangladesh.

"He and Henry did a good job opening up in Hamilton against India and they're a combination we want to see some more of in this series, before Colin returns to the top for the third game with Kane resting," Larsen explained.

Astle will share the spin bowling load with Mitchell Santner, and Larsen indicated the selectors wanted to give the pair more opportunities at the international level after they both returned from injury recently.

"We've been really pleased with Mitchell's return after a serious knee surgery last year and we'll continue to monitor him through the rest of the season.

"Todd's another who is returning from a knee injury and after getting limited opportunities against India, we're keen to see more of him in this series."

The series begins on Wednesday at McLean Park in Napier.

Black Caps ODI squad v Bangladesh

Kane Williamson (c) (Games 1 & 2)

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Colin de Grandhomme

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Colin Munro (Game 3)

Jimmy Neesham

Henry Nicholls

Ross Taylor

Mitchell Santner

Tim Southee