Prepare yourselves - Louis is away and for the for the first time in 46 episodes Mitch is running the cutter! That means a couple of things: A distinct lack of horse-related chat and a new sport to the Stoked Podcast, featuring Craig Murray of the Freeride World Tour.

Craig Murray mightn't be a name you've heard of previously, but we guarantee you haven't heard the last of it. The man from Wanaka is the Freeride World Tour's most recent event champion.

Just a few days ago in British Columbia, the 20-year-old hellman beat out the world's best to sit atop the podium in big mountain skiing's premier international competition.

This week we're changing it up a bit, think music radio meets extreme sports - here's the full rundown.

Mitch does he first Intro (questionable delivery - bear with him) - (Intro)

A brand new co-host and Mitch is no longer concussed! (3:00)

Where the hell is Louis? Who knows. We couldn't even remember his birthday either - oops. We touch base with a man who has found a renewed aroha for Aotearoa! (8:10)

Fresh tunes! Same Name Confusion are playing in Welly this weekend, here's a plug (and new tune) to get around it. (17:00)

Craig Murray! A name you probably haven't heard of previously, but certainly, haven't heard the last of. The newest winner of the Freeride World Tour - big mountain skiing's premier international competition - joins us for a korero. (22:00)

Wrap and "where the hell are we?" cricket chat - enjoy! (30:00)

Just to finish us off, a wee public service announcement as follows:

STAY STOKED!