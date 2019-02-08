New Zealand-bred and owned galloper Lamborghini will contest tomorrow's Gr.3 Hobart Cup (2400m), with owner Tony Rider hopeful the eight-year-old can continue his rich vein of form.

Originally trained by Guy Lowry and Grant Cullen in New Zealand, the talented stayer has been in the care of Victorian trainer Patrick Payne since mid-2017 and has won three of his past four starts, including a dominant win at Caulfield last weekend.

"We campaigned him in Adelaide with a view to qualifying for the Melbourne Cup, but he ran below par in the 2017 Port Adelaide Cup and we had an offer on the horse," Rider said.

"We got an offer from a bloke in Melbourne and we accepted it and bugger me days, the guy didn't come through with the money.

Advertisement

"The horse was heading from Adelaide to Melbourne, and when the money didn't go into the bank, we ended up with the horse in Melbourne. Guy Lowry said to me Paddy Payne is a good trainer, let's put him there and see what happens. The rest is history. He's in great form."

Lamborghini has a career record of six victories with a further 12 placings from 31 starts and has earned in excess of A$300,000 in prizemoney. The son of Shinko King has been installed a $4.20 third favourite for the A$250,000 Hobart Cup where he has drawn barrier 8 of 11 and will be ridden by Michael Dee.

- NZ Racing Desk