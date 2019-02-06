India didn't have much to cheer about in their opening Twenty20 defeat to the Black Caps last night with the exception of a stunning catch by Dinesh Karthik.

The Black Caps thumped the visitors by 80 runs at Westpac Stadium thanks largely to an impressive 34-ball 84 from opener Tim Seifert.

In New Zealand's innings of 219 for six, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, on T20 debut, sent one down the ground which looked destined for his first six on the international stage.

However Karthik pulled off a remarkable catch by throwing the ball back over the boundary before diving forward and complete the dismissal.

India were then bowled out for 139 with four balls remaining to go down 1-0 in the three-match series.