Newport County goalkeeper Joe Day missed the birth of his twin daughters to play in his side's FA Cup win over Middlesbrough yesterday,

Day made an unusually swift exit from the field straight after the 2-0 victory after turning off his phone for the game.

The win set up a FA Cup fifth round tie with Manchester City for the League Two side.

The Telegraph reports his wife gave him her blessing to play in the game despite the fact she'd gone into labour before kickoff.

"We always knew there was a chance the birth would fall during the match, but Lizzie backed me and made it an easy decision for me to play the game," Day told the Telegraph.

"Nothing was really happening at midday on Tuesday, but as I was driving to the game Lizzie called me to say her waters had gone. I got to the ground when she was being taken to the labour ward, but she told me to concentrate on the game."

Day said he called his wife once he got into the car after the win.

"We'd had no contact since before the game, but Lizzie told me there were two little girls and they were perfect and waiting for me to arrive at the hospital – and we've been here ever since.

"He said gaffer, thank you so much, can I go please?"



Newport County goalkeeper Joe Day cut his celebrations short as his wife went into labour during the game!



Now that is dedication to the cause 👊 #DontMugOffTheCup pic.twitter.com/rotTqYtjAR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 5, 2019

As soon as the whistle went Joe Day ran to boss Michael Flynn to ask if he could leave. Photo / Twitter