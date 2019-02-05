While English football club Newport County celebrated their stunning win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Tuesday night, their star goalkeeper made an unusually swift exit from the field.

Joe Day, who had turned his phone off during the 2-0 win, found out on the final whistle that his pregnant wife had gone into labour.

"He said gaffer, thank you so much, can I go please?"



Newport County goalkeeper Joe Day cut his celebrations short as his wife went into labour during the game!



The 28-year-old rushed into the arms of his boss Michael Flynn and after getting the all clear that he could leave, Day was quickly ushered down the tunnel in a bid to make it to his wife in time.

Flynn explained what had happened to BT Sport after the win.

"Look, the professional that he is, he turned his phone off," Flynn said.

"I didn't hide it believe it or not! I didn't hide it, he turned his phone off. As soon as the game was over and we won he said 'gaffer thank you so much, can I go please?'"

"I said 'of course you can, do you need a lift?' and that was it."

The win set up a FA Cup fifth round tie with Manchester City for the league Two side.