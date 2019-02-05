The sister of football star Emiliano Sala, who is believed to have died in a plane crash, has shared a heartbreaking photo of his dog waiting for his return.

Sala was aboard a plane along with pilot David Ibbotson that disappeared on January 22 when the Piper Malibu aircraft carrying them from Nantes, France to Cardiff dropped off the radar over Guernsey.

Sala was travelling to Wales to join Cardiff City, after signing a $29 million deal with his new club.

Sala's sister Romina shared the image of his rescue dog Nala staring out into the distance.

Advertisement

She captioned the photo: "Nala is waiting for you", the Daily Mail reports.

Nala was a regular feature on Sala's instagram account.

On Monday wreckage from the plane was found. The Guardian reported a search boat located the wreckage on the seabed of the English Channel.

Search director David Mearns confirmed the news on Twitter.

Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN. As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV. #EmilianoSala — David Mearns (@davidlmearns) February 3, 2019

The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by Police. The AAIB will be making a statement tomorrow. Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David. #EmilianoSalas #NoDejenDeBuscarAEmilianoSala — David Mearns (@davidlmearns) February 3, 2019

"Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN.

"As agreed with the Air Accident Investigation Branch they moved the [Offshore supply ship] GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by remotely-operated vehicle."

Sky Sports reported Mearns' team had reduced their search area to just four square miles, with the plane eventually found 24 miles north of Guernsey.

It is still unclear whether any bodies have been recovered.

The search for Sala and Ibbotson was called off after three days before Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and other players funded an additional rescue effort over the weekend.

Cardiff paid tribute to Sala at the start of their Premier League match against Bournemouth over the weekend - the first time the club has been in action since the tragedy.