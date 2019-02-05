The bumper build up to the Women's World Cup continues for the Football Ferns after securing a headline warm up fixture against England one week out from the pinnacle tournament in France.

On Wednesday England announced the fixture against New Zealand, in Brighton on June 1, as one of four home pre-World Cup friendlies for their national team.

The match against England, world No 4, adds to a quality lead in for the Football Ferns that already includes three games in the inaugural Cup of Nations in Australia later this month, and a trip in May to challenge the United States, three-time World Cup winners.

The Women's World Cup kicks off in France on June 7.

New Zealand's pool includes the Netherlands, European champions, world No5 Canada and Cameroon, the clear target for their first win at this event.

"If we're not prepared after these games, we never will be," Football Ferns captain Ali Riley said recently. "They will be really tough — it's exactly what we need in order to be ready to play those teams in our group."

Football Ferns – International Calendar in 2019

Cup of Nations

Australia v New Zealand, Thursday, 28 February

Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah (Sydney), New South Wales

Argentina v New Zealand, Sunday, 3 March

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Queensland

Korea Republic v New Zealand, Wednesday, 6 March

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne, Victoria

Friendlies

Norway v New Zealand, 5 and 9 April (Two internationals)

Venue: Marbella, Spain

USA v New Zealand, Thursday 16 May, 7pm CT (Friday 17 May, 12pm NZT)

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

England v New Zealand, Saturday 1 June, kick-off 1pm

Venue: Brighton and Hove Albion's AMEX Stadium

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup draw

New Zealand v Netherlands, 12 June, 1am, Stade Oceane Le Havre

New Zealand v Canada, 16 June, 7am, Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

New Zealand v Cameroon, 21 June, 4am, Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier