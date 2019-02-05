Jockey Troy Harris has been granted a stay of proceedings that will enable him to ride Melody Belle at Te Rapa on Saturday.

Harris was called in to ride the exceptional mare when both her regular riders, Opie Bosson (suspended) and Shafiq Rusof (finished riding in New Zealand) couldn't take the mount for the $200,000 BCD Sprint. But Harris was then suspended at the Hastings meeting last Wednesday, before appealing and being granted a stay of proceedings.

Sixteen other jockeys around the country are suspended while 15 are listed injured, putting huge strain on trainers.