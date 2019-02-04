The biggest day in American sport was a giant bore.

The New England Patriots and LA Rams only managed a field goal each through three quarters before the Patriots took over in the fourth quarter to record a 13-3 win.

It was the sixth championship of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era and continues a dynasty that began with a win over the Rams way back in 2001.

But man was it tough to watch. "Not a family-friendly Super Bowl," as ESPN's Joe Tessitore described it.

The Rams were a juggernaut for most of the season but 33-year-old coach Sean McVay and his young quarterback Jared Goff were brutally exposed on the big stage by Belichick's defence.

It allowed the Patriots to overcome an uncharacteristic performance by Brady (21/35 for 262 yards with no touchdowns and one interception) but left fans battling to stay interested and jokesters slamming the spectacle.

"The plan: Play such boring football in the first half that people will find Maroon 5 exciting." pic.twitter.com/gIyRzbT84X — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 4, 2019

Rams 0

Patriots 3

Maroon 5

Bring on S club for the win #SuperBowlLlll — Max Gawn (@gawndog37) February 4, 2019

And now, to alleviate your deathly boredom... MAROON 5!!! — Lindsay Zoladz (@lindsayzoladz) February 4, 2019

I mean, I appreciate defense & all, but this is ridiculous! #SuperBowl53 — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) February 4, 2019

Julian Edelman was the lone star in the first half and was named MVP after making 10 catches for 141 yards. Rob Gronkowski (six catches, 87 yards) and Sony Michel (18 carries, 94 yards) also came up big — particularly in the fourth quarter — but it was the Patriots defence who will earn most of the plaudits.

Goff (19/38 for 229 yards, one interception) endured a nightmare but Brandin Cooks put his stamp on the game with eight receptions for 120 yards.

Are Tom Brady and Robert Kraft making out? pic.twitter.com/FTWJ4CkDH0 — Benstonium (@Benstonium) February 4, 2019

That is plain gross!!! — Chuck Haley (@irncity) February 4, 2019

Lots of people turning in to homophobes on Twitter when a team they don’t like wins. Yikes. — Mitchell Nagy (@mryannagy) February 4, 2019

😯😯😯 pic.twitter.com/Ai4Gq4NqSN — John from the City of Champions🖤💛 (@johnblake5987) February 4, 2019

IDK,.......5 second rule ? — James Krenzer (@J4krenz) February 4, 2019

I definitely saw some tongue — Jonathan Shaffer (@thetopofmyvoice) February 4, 2019

But it was another Patriots Day and Brady and owner Robert Kraft appeared to celebrate with a smooch.

It's not the first time a post-match pash has created headlines for Brady. The NFL legend was last year filmed kissing his 10-year-old son for a number of seconds as part of a documentary series called Tom vs Time.

Tom Brady and his son Jack share a kiss. Photo / Facebook

A scene from the third part of the series, uploaded to Facebook, featured Brady and his 10-year-old son John kissing with Brady lying on a table getting a massage when Jack pops his head in.