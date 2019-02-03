Wreckage from the plane that carried Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala and a pilot has been found.

The Guardian is reporting a search boat located the wreckage on the seabed of the English Channel on Monday morning.

Search director David Mearns confirmed the news on Twitter.

Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN. As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV. #EmilianoSala — David Mearns (@davidlmearns) February 3, 2019

The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by Police. The AAIB will be making a statement tomorrow. Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David. #EmilianoSalas #NoDejenDeBuscarAEmilianoSala — David Mearns (@davidlmearns) February 3, 2019

"Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN.

"As agreed with the Air Accident Investigation Branch they moved the [Offshore supply ship] GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by remotely-operated vehicle."

Sky Sports reported Mearns' team had reduced their search area to just four square miles, with the plane eventually found 24 miles north of Guernsey.

It is still unclear whether any bodies have been recovered.

Sala and Ibbotson disappeared on January 22 when the Piper Malibu aircraft carrying them from Nantes, France to Cardiff dropped off the radar over Guernsey.

Sala was travelling to Wales to join Cardiff City, after signing a $29 million deal with his new club.

The search for Sala and Ibbotson was called off after three days before Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and other players funded an additional rescue effort over the weekend.

Cardiff paid tribute to Sala at the start of their Premier League match against Bournemouth over the weekend - the first time the club has been in action since the tragedy.

Crdiff City manager Neil Warnock takes part in a minute of silence in respect to Emiliano Sala during the Premier League match against Bournemouth. Photo / Getty

--More to come