It was two out as the dreaded Duckworth-Lewis method kicked in to determine two of the three resounding results of the premier men's club cricket in Hawke's Bay yesterday.

Heretaunga Building Society Cornwall CC registered a 157-run bonus-point victory over Ruahine Motors Central Hawke's Bay CC (CHB) in Hastings while Innovative Electrical Napier Technical Old Boys (NTOB) made short work of Reynard Health Supplies Havelock North CC at Anderson Park in the village.

Having won the toss, CHB chose to bowl at Cornwall Park but it was the hosts who posted a handsome 8-204 in the allotted 50 overs of round six of the Property Brokers-sponsored MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup competition.

Former Irish international allrounder Graeme McCarter was the difference with the bat and the ball.

The 26-year-old Cornwall professional, who made his debut here in 2016-17, scored 88 runs from 102 balls, including 10 boundaries and three sixes, at No 4 before Richard Lansdown bowled him to finish with 3-48 as the pick of CHB bowlers.

No 6 Nathan Waites contributed 41 runs to the total.

The rest of the four CHB bowlers took a wicket each although opening seamer Hamish Lewis was the most frugal, going for 1.9 runs an over from his 10 overs, including three maidens, for 19 runs.

In reply, CHB were humbled for 43 runs in just 13 overs with only two batsmen managing seven runs each as the highest scorers.

McCarter was the chief destroyer with 6-15 from 6.1 overs while fellow new-ball seamer Liam Dudding took 4-21 from seven overs.

NTOB elected to bat, after winning the toss, to post an 86-run victory over Havelock North.

Napier Technical Old Boys opening batsman Matt Edmondson scored a century, on a diet of predominantly singles, in a one-day victory over Havelock North yesterday. Photo/file

Openers Matt Edmondson and Central Districts allrounder Christian Leopard created the platform for the 206-1 in 42 overs at Anderson Park.

Edmondson was unbeaten on 101 runs, including two boundaries and three sixes, in what appeared to be a grafted innings of singles from 131 deliveries.

Leopard nurtured the lucrative partnership with 77 runs, including six fours and a six, before only Havelock North wicket taker Joey Field trapped him leg before wicket.

In trying to eclipse the target, the hosts managed 169 in 39 overs in the DL Method before they were skittled.

CD Plunket Shield batsman Bradley Schmulian provided 47 runs as opener but only No 5 Jono Whitley backed it up with 65 runs before Jayden Lennox had him caught and bowled.

Veteran right-arm seamer Morten Freer was the pick of NTOB bowlers with 4-13 off three overs as the last and No 7 choice. Lennox and opening seamer Liam Rukuwai took two wickets each.

The match between hosts You Travel Taradale CC and The Station Napier Old Boys' Marist was abandoned without a ball bowled, according to the Crichq website.

Round seven matches will be played on February 23 as the prems switch to round five of the Murray McKearney Memorial Cup Twenety20 format from Friday, February 15.

When the one-dayers resume, Taradale will host Cornwall, CHB will welcome the villagers at Forest Gate Domain Oval, Ongaonga, while NOBM and NTOB will lock horns in the city derby at Nelson Park.

Reigning national club champions and 2019 Bay qualifiers NTOB are comfortably leading on the table with 56 points with an unblemished record.

The Liam Rukuwai-captained Texans, who crushed Wairarapa Red Star by eight wickets at Taradale Park on January 19, will compete in the CD qualifiers for national honours at Palmerston North this weekend.

Rukuwai said they would play Taranaki Old Boys first up on Saturday and the winners will proceed in the final against the victors of the Palmerston North Marist v Stoke Nayland CC (Nelson) to determine who represents CD in Auckland in April.

Havelock North won the 55-over, English-style format on January 19, claiming 46.8 points to deny NTOB a clean sweep this summer, on 41 points.

The villagers also are leading in the Bay T20 competition on 24 points with Cornwall and NTOB tied on 18 points in second and third places, respectively. The other trio of teams are well off the pace.

The semifinals and final of the T20 competition will be played on Sunday, February 24.



50-over standings after six rounds: NTOB 58pts, CHB 35, Cornwall 26, Havelock North 25, Taradale 13, NOBM 4.



T20 standings after four rounds: Havelock North 24pts, Cornwall 18, NTOB 18, CHB 6, Taradale 6, NOBM 0.



55-over competition final standings: Havelock North 46.8pts, NTOB 41, Cornwall 36.6, Taradale 27.8, CHB 25.2, NOBM 8.