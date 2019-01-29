Nothing can disrupt a sporting event quite like a wardrobe malfunction.

Viewers were left puzzled during the broadcast of WWE's Royal Rumble when the screen went black during the first match of the pay-per-view event in Phoenix, Arizona.

It has since emerged that an awkward wardrobe malfunction was to blame, with wrestling superstar Becky Lynch experiencing an ill-timed nipple slip.

After seemingly struggling with her top throughout the bout, Lynch's mishap occurred halfway through her bout against SmackDown champion Asuka, which Lynch lost.

The 31-year-old Irish ace went on to win the women's Royal Rumble title later the same evening.

Becky Lynch quickly adjusted her top. Photo / Twitter

Broadcasters were able to swiftly hit the blackout button but the embarrassing scene was not cut out in time for all viewers.

It follows a similar incident just over a week ago when Sasha Banks accidentally bared her bum on Monday Night Raw.

Photos of the gaffe were widely shared, sending social media into a frenzy and dividing fans across the globe.

Although some saw the funny side, many instead jumped to the defence of the WWE stars and slammed the sharing of the images.

WWE star Sasha Banks accidentally mooned the world. Photo / Twitter

"Its pathetic how so many fans are losing their immature s*** over sasha banks' [sic] wardrobe malfunction on raw last night. Grow up & remember that's someone's daughter, someone's wife," a fan posted.

"Can we stop sharing the Sasha Banks wardrobe malfunction? Seriously, there so many willingly nude women on the internet. Can we give the woman her dignity? I get it, there are plenty of you who've never seen a naked girl before," another wrote.

