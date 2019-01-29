Shamed former Kiwis league coach Daniel Anderson is back in the game, and he's starting off at the top.

Anderson was deregistered by the NRL over the Parramatta salary cap scandal, but the champion Sydney Roosters have helped arrange his return to the game, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The Roosters are "restructuring" their front office, according to the SMH, and Anderson - a childhood fan - will be involved with recruitment and development.

The report says the Roosters had to convince the NRL's integrity unity that Anderson was fit for registration after two years in the league wilderness.

The 54-year-old Anderson won acclaim for guiding the Warriors to the 2002 grand final, and did the same with an unheralded Parramatta team in 2009.

Daniel Anderson coached the Warriors to the NRL grand final. Photo / Photosport

But after returning to the Eels as head of football, Anderson was among a group of the club's bosses suspended by the NRL in 2016 over a salary cap drama which saw them stripped of points and heavily fined.