The ex-girlfriend of missing Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala insists he is not dead - and could be alive on an island in the Channel Islands.

Sala and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared just over a week ago when the plane carrying them from Nantes, France to Cardiff dropped off the radar over Guernsey last Monday.

Some debris from the plane has been found and both men are presumed dead.

Sala was travelling to Wales to join Cardiff City, after signing a $29 million deal with his new club.

Advertisement

Berenice Schkair, Sala's ex-girlfriend, told Argentine media she believes he is still alive.

"I have hope he is going to turn up, that's he's alive. Where? On an island. I feel, as does his family, that he cannot have disappeared," she told Infobae.

Schkair also explained her earlier comments, suggesting the "football mafia" was responsible for Sala's death.

In a tweet, which has since been deleted, the 26-year-old model called for "an investigation into the football mafia".

"It was an impulse. I sensed there was something strange, dark. But I don't have information about anything," Schkair said.

"The only thing I felt was if a plane disappears off the face of the Earth, two people disappear and nobody wants to search for them and everything stays covered then it is something strange."

Meanwhile, a report has revealed that Ibbotson crashed a Piper Cherokee when he failed to lower his landing gear during a training routine in 1995.

According to The Sun, Schkair slammed what she called a "series of irresponsibilities".

"I want to think it was an accident but then I feel that there was a series of irresponsibilities which brought about this horror," she said.

"The irresponsibility is a little bit on everyone's part. Why was the pilot there if he didn't have the correct licence? Why did the plane take off anyway despite Emi saying it was bad? Why did they send a plane in bad condition?

"Why did they take off in that weather? Why did the club not look after him if they had bought a player of that level?

"But if Emi turns up the only thing that is going to matter to me is that he fulfils his dream and plays football again."

The search for Sala and Ibbotson was called off late last week before Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and other players funded an additional rescue effort over the weekend.