Mason Johnson, released by Hull City, joined Napier City Rovers to reboot his football career.
The 19-year-old values the move for both football and personal growth, gaining independence in New Zealand.
He has started all seven games, contributing significantly to Napier City Rovers’ attack and defence.
Mason Johnson grew up dreaming of starting his professional football career in the amber and black of his beloved Hull City.
He first linked with the club – who play in the Championship, the second tier of English professional football – as a 12-year-old and then went on to sign a two-year scholarship with them in 2022.
But after six years of hard graft at Hull City, the teenage midfielder received the shattering news that almost all youngsters in the UK who are chasing a pro dream receive: he was going to be let go without a professional contract.
As the talented midfielder and wing back, now aged 19, reboots his career with famous Kiwi club Napier City Rovers, Johnson talked to the Herald about the body blow, and how moving to New Zealand was benefiting him on and off the pitch.
“I came through the academy system at Hull City ... I was there since I was 12 all the way until the age of 18,” he said.
“[But] I didn’t get the pro contract. It’s a hard pill to swallow. But that is just how football is; it is a ruthless environment; you’ve just got to get on with it and move on to the next thing.”
The stats around how few youngsters make it into the fully professional ranks shows just how cut-throat the system can be.
English Football Association research has previously revealed just 0.5% of youngsters signed by professional clubs aged 9 or younger go on to play first team pro football.
Results of a decade-long research project conducted by the University of Essex also showed how few aspiring talented footballers make it into the big time in the Spanish professional football system.
The study followed 200 players at Madrid-based clubs in Spain’s elite LaLiga competition for a 10-year period.
Of the group, just 4% went on to play top-level professional football.
After being released by Hull City, Johnson headed to a series of Assessment Trials held in Rochdale, Manchester.
The trials provide a chance for apprentice players or those with a maximum one-year of professional football who have been released by their respective clubs to try to secure a deal.
Johnson, who on Saturday will line-up for Napier City Rovers against Petone FC in round eight Central League action, said he “performed quite well” and later received an email about relocating to New Zealand where clubs were interested in picking him up.
After receiving an offer from Napier City Rovers, his parents, who have been huge supporters of his footballing dream, told him to “grab it with two hands and go for it”.
Previously, he said he never thought his football career would bring him to the other side of the world.
“I didn’t think I’d ever be leaving the UK.
“I’m glad I have, not just in a football sense but socially as well. Meeting new people, coming into a new whole new team, a new system, and playing with new players is a good development for me.”
Moving away from his beloved home in the north of England at such a young age had also helped him develop as a person, Johnson said.
“It’s made me more independent.
“I’ve got to cook and clean for myself; I’ve got to look after myself really. I’ve not got anyone out here that’s going to do that for me. Going forward in the future, I think that’s [good] for me.”
Football-wise, Johnson said he believed having a chance to get regular first-team starting football exposure with Napier City Rovers would be a bonus.
He has started each of his side’s seven games to date.
Johnson has made his presence felt both on defence and attack. Possessing pace and endurance, he has repeatedly provided Napier City Rovers – who sit in third place on the Central League table – an attacking threat up the left-hand side of the pitch.