As the talented midfielder and wing back, now aged 19, reboots his career with famous Kiwi club Napier City Rovers, Johnson talked to the Herald about the body blow, and how moving to New Zealand was benefiting him on and off the pitch.

“I came through the academy system at Hull City ... I was there since I was 12 all the way until the age of 18,” he said.

“[But] I didn’t get the pro contract. It’s a hard pill to swallow. But that is just how football is; it is a ruthless environment; you’ve just got to get on with it and move on to the next thing.”

Former Hull City youth player Mason Johnson is one of Napier City Rovers' new recruits for the 2025 season. Photo / Neil Reid

The stats around how few youngsters make it into the fully professional ranks shows just how cut-throat the system can be.

English Football Association research has previously revealed just 0.5% of youngsters signed by professional clubs aged 9 or younger go on to play first team pro football.

Results of a decade-long research project conducted by the University of Essex also showed how few aspiring talented footballers make it into the big time in the Spanish professional football system.

The study followed 200 players at Madrid-based clubs in Spain’s elite LaLiga competition for a 10-year period.

Of the group, just 4% went on to play top-level professional football.

Mason Johnson (centre), putting in the hard yards at Napier City Rovers training. Photo / Neil Reid

After being released by Hull City, Johnson headed to a series of Assessment Trials held in Rochdale, Manchester.

The trials provide a chance for apprentice players or those with a maximum one-year of professional football who have been released by their respective clubs to try to secure a deal.

Johnson, who on Saturday will line-up for Napier City Rovers against Petone FC in round eight Central League action, said he “performed quite well” and later received an email about relocating to New Zealand where clubs were interested in picking him up.

After receiving an offer from Napier City Rovers, his parents, who have been huge supporters of his footballing dream, told him to “grab it with two hands and go for it”.

Napier City Rovers goalkeeper Harry Townsend is one of several players who share a flat with Mason Johnson. Photo / Neil Reid

Previously, he said he never thought his football career would bring him to the other side of the world.

“I didn’t think I’d ever be leaving the UK.

“I’m glad I have, not just in a football sense but socially as well. Meeting new people, coming into a new whole new team, a new system, and playing with new players is a good development for me.”

Moving away from his beloved home in the north of England at such a young age had also helped him develop as a person, Johnson said.

“It’s made me more independent.

“I’ve got to cook and clean for myself; I’ve got to look after myself really. I’ve not got anyone out here that’s going to do that for me. Going forward in the future, I think that’s [good] for me.”

Mason Johnson has travelled across the world from England to Napier City Rovers for the 2025 season, having previously been with Hull City. Photo / Neil Reid

Football-wise, Johnson said he believed having a chance to get regular first-team starting football exposure with Napier City Rovers would be a bonus.

He has started each of his side’s seven games to date.

Johnson has made his presence felt both on defence and attack. Possessing pace and endurance, he has repeatedly provided Napier City Rovers – who sit in third place on the Central League table – an attacking threat up the left-hand side of the pitch.

English import Mason Johnson signs autographs at Bluewater Stadium after Sunday's 3-0 win over Miramar Rangers. Photo / Neil Reid

Goalkeeper Harry Townsend, defender Matt Jones and forward Max Chretien aren’t just teammates for Johnson at his new club.

The quartet also share a flat about a five-minute drive away from Rovers’ Bluewater Stadium.

All four were among standout performers in their outstanding 3-0 win over Miramar Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson was a constant threat for Miramar’s defence, as well as contributing hugely when his team was under pressure on defence.

Chretien got his name on the scoresheet as his side scored a trio of goals in a 12-minute period during a dominant second-half display.

Jones again showed his class on defence, being a rock in and around his side’s goal box, as well as providing some great distribution upfield for his midfield and forwards.

Mason Johnson has been in outstanding form for Napier City Rovers after signing with them for the 2025 season, having been unsuccessful in securing a pro deal with Hull City. New Zealand Herald composite photo / Neil Reid

And Townsend capped a strong game, where he pulled off numerous saves under pressure, by keeping a clean sheet against one of the most potent attacks in the Central League.

“I’ve loved it, they’re obviously new friendships and everyone’s been great,” Johnson said of the flat environment.

“I know these lads I’m living with a little bit better now, so that helps with connections on the pitch.”

>> Inside the Rovers video series:

Episode 1: Match Fit

Episode 2: Teen’s Dream

Episode 3: New Beginnings

Episode 4: For Keeps

Episode 5: Kiwi Steve

Episode 6: Capital Punishment

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.