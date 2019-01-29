Two of New Zealand's best mares have found new riders for Te Rapa's biggest meeting of the year after the suspension of champion jockey Opie Bosson.

And the new jocks for both Danzdanzdance and Melody Belle, who compete in different races at the mega meeting on Saturday week, both come with an element of surprise.

Singapore-based jockey Michael Rodd will partner Danzdanzdance in the $400,000 Herbie Dyke while Troy Harris has been engaged for Melody Belle in the $200,000 BCD Group sprint.

Both have obvious talent, Rodd having ridden a Melbourne Cup winner and having already tasted New Zealand success on his rare visits here.

And while Harris has rarely been seen at the highest level in recent months his riding weight is back under control and reports from Cambridge where he has been riding track work suggest he is in great shape.

So with Bosson suspended, as well as Leith Innes and the likes of Danielle Johnson still injured, Rodd and Harris have been two of the big winners on the rider's merry-go-round.

Michael Rodd

"It's unfortunate for Opie that he got time, but I'm very fortunate to pick up the ride," Rodd said.

"She's a very good mare. I haven't had a lot of opportunity to go through all of her replays, but I have seen her race record and it is very impressive.

"She's at the peak of her powers and it looks like it will be the perfect race for her."

Rodd will have a Singapore connection at Te Rapa when he rides impressive last-start maiden winner Sword in Stone.

The Lauren Brennan-trained three-year-old is owned by Singapore businessman Paul Hickman and the son of Redwood put in an eye-catching run to win at Ellerslie earlier this month. He will tackle the Gr.2 Waikato Guineas (2000m) next Saturday.

"The owner is Singapore-based and I do a bit of riding for him up here, so I was fortunate enough to pick the ride up," Rodd said.

Troy Harris, left.

Rodd is hoping his charge can show enough to warrant a tilt at the Gr.1 Vodafone NZ Derby at Ellerslie in March. "I'll ride him in the Guineas and if everything goes well, we'll head on to the Derby," Rodd said.

Rodd will cap off his black-type rides at Te Rapa with three-year-old filly Savy Yong Blonk in the Gr.2 Sir Tristram Fillies Classic (2000m).

Rodd said he last rode in New Zealand at the Karaka Million meeting several years ago and is looking forward to returning to ride in New Zealand next week.

- Additional reporting NZ Racing Desk