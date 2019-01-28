For New Zealand Sevens player Sam Dickson, a broken nose is nothing.
Dickson suffered a nasty knee to the face at the breakdown in the Hamilton Sevens quarter-final against Australia yesterday, which left him with a 'not so flash looking' nose.
But even as the Sky Sports commentators winced at the prop's wonky snout, Dickson returned to the pitch, determined to help get his side across the line.
All Blacks Sevens head coach Clark Laidlaw confirmed Dickson had suffered a broken nose in the 'brutal' collision but couldn't help crack a joke after the clash.
"I think it makes him look better, so he'll be all right," he said.
Social media commended Dickson for playing on, with one fan describing him as "Absolute nails".
New Zealand took the win over Australia in the quarter-final, before falling short in the semifinal, being stunned 17-7 by the USA.