For New Zealand Sevens player Sam Dickson, a broken nose is nothing.

Dickson suffered a nasty knee to the face at the breakdown in the Hamilton Sevens quarter-final against Australia yesterday, which left him with a 'not so flash looking' nose.

Sam Dickson charges forward against Australia during day two of the Hamilton Sevens. Photo / Getty

But even as the Sky Sports commentators winced at the prop's wonky snout, Dickson returned to the pitch, determined to help get his side across the line.

All Blacks Sevens head coach Clark Laidlaw confirmed Dickson had suffered a broken nose in the 'brutal' collision but couldn't help crack a joke after the clash.

Advertisement

"I think it makes him look better, so he'll be all right," he said.

Sam Dickson looks on after losing their semi final match against USA. Photo / Getty

Social media commended Dickson for playing on, with one fan describing him as "Absolute nails".

That Sam Dickson is one tough SOB! Broken nose straightens it up comes back out and plays some 7s rugby! @AllBlacks7s #Hamilton7s — Kolose Feaunati (@kolosefeaunati) January 27, 2019

Ok - Sam Dickson is ABSOLUTE NAILS! Nose bent sideways,

goes off, has it straightened out, straight back out there. Hurts just thinking about it. @WorldRugby7s @AllBlacks7s pic.twitter.com/JD7empmloY — Rupert Cox (@RupertCoxSKY) January 26, 2019

Black eye and broken nose 🤕 No problem for Sam Dickson 💪 pic.twitter.com/Kz5wnc0y7v — Ultimate Rugby (@ultimaterugby) January 27, 2019

New Zealand took the win over Australia in the quarter-final, before falling short in the semifinal, being stunned 17-7 by the USA.