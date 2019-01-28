For New Zealand Sevens player Sam Dickson, a broken nose is nothing.

Dickson suffered a nasty knee to the face at the breakdown in the Hamilton Sevens quarter-final against Australia yesterday, which left him with a 'not so flash looking' nose.

Sam Dickson charges forward against Australia during day two of the Hamilton Sevens. Photo / Getty
Sam Dickson charges forward against Australia during day two of the Hamilton Sevens. Photo / Getty

But even as the Sky Sports commentators winced at the prop's wonky snout, Dickson returned to the pitch, determined to help get his side across the line.

All Blacks Sevens head coach Clark Laidlaw confirmed Dickson had suffered a broken nose in the 'brutal' collision but couldn't help crack a joke after the clash.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"I think it makes him look better, so he'll be all right," he said.

Sam Dickson looks on after losing their semi final match against USA. Photo / Getty
Sam Dickson looks on after losing their semi final match against USA. Photo / Getty

Social media commended Dickson for playing on, with one fan describing him as "Absolute nails".

New Zealand took the win over Australia in the quarter-final, before falling short in the semifinal, being stunned 17-7 by the USA.

Related articles:

HAWKE'S BAY TODAY | Sport

Sevens: Hastings experience tough day at the office

27 Jan, 2019 4:59pm
2 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

Promising signs for Black Ferns Sevens

27 Jan, 2019 5:31pm
4 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

Fiji win Hamilton Sevens as NZ stunned

27 Jan, 2019 8:30pm
7 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

How helping hands of Hobbs gave kids hope

27 Jan, 2019 5:00am
7 minutes to read