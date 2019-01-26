A man was slashed in the face during a mass brawl between Everton and Millwall fans ahead of their FA Cup meeting at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

Local residents recorded the disgraceful scenes outside Surrey Quays station in south-east London as the two sets of supporters engaged in a huge punch-up before making their way to the ground.



The Toffees' travelling support were confronted as they arrived and a large group of match-goers fought by Southwark Park in the build-up to kick off.

The two sets of supporters swung a flurry of punches at each other as the hectic scene was recorded by police with GoPro cameras.

Police officers on horses eventually managed to break up the brawl by using batons as one man walked away with a nasty gash down the side of his face.

Following the fights, a police spokesperson confirmed that the knife injury sustained by one supporter was not thought to be life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement on the incident that read: 'At around 16:42hrs officers became aware of a large group of males fighting in the Hawkstone Road area.

'One male aged in his 20s was discovered suffering from a slash wound to the face. He was taken by LAS to a south London hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

'A crime scene remains in place. Officers worked to separate the groups with support from the Mounted Branch. At this early stage, there have been no arrests.'