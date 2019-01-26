An outside barrier couldn't stop classy filly Probabeel, with the Jamie Richards-trained juvenile taking out the rich Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) at Ellerslie yesterday.

It was a three-peat for the combination of jockey Opie Bosson and Richards, who combined with previous winners Avantage and Melody Belle when Richards was training in partnership with Stephen Autridge.

After jumping away from the outside barrier in the 14-horse field, Bosson had no option but to settle Probabeel towards the rear of the field in the 1200m event.

The pair bided their time before looming large on the turn and were able to make light work of their opposition to win by 2-3/4 lengths over stablemate Aotea Lad, with Te Akau picking up the trifecta when stable runner Yourdeel dead-heated with Appellant, three-quarters of a length back in third.

Richards, who is in his first year training on his own account, was delighted with the result, but was quick to pass on praise to his support team at Te Akau.

"It is just such a massive team effort, I'm only the name in the book. We have got a huge support crew around us. It's a big buzz and a bit of a relief to be honest," Richards said.

Richards said that Probabeel had shown ability from an early stage and he is excited for what is in-store for the daughter of Savabeel as she develops into her frame.

"We went to the Te Teko trials at the end of August and Mark Walker was home from Singapore. She came from last and ran second and Mark said to me 'I haven't seen a horse trial that good since King's Chapel', so we have known for a little while," he said.

"She's a big scopey filly, she's nowhere near wound-up yet. The future is very exciting."

Te Akau principal David Ellis was full of praise for Bosson and said he was a huge part of the stables success.

"It is really exciting and he's a freak this guy," Ellis said.

- NZ Racing Desk