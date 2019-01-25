Former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith has been making quite an impression in Italy.

The World Cup-winning All Blacks legend has been working as special counsel to Italy head coach Conor O'Shea, and the Irishman said he's been blown away by the gaps Smith has filled in his rugby knowledge.

"We have been very fortunate to work with Wayne Smith on and off for the last year and he has been able to introduce some new stuff to the team," O'Shea said at the Guiness Six Nations launch.

"Wayne came for two weeks on our Japan tour and will be with us in July in the build-up to the World Cup. It is not often I sit down with people and think "I know nothing about rugby – like nothing!" He takes rugby knowledge to a different level and is a great counsel to have but the biggest thing is that he can articulate in Italian because he has played and coached there and has great friends in Italy."

Smith, 60, left the All Blacks last year after a glittering career as a player and coach over a 37-year arc. In December he was awarded the Steinlager Salver for exceptional service to the game at the New Zealand Rugby Awards.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen with All Blacks assistant coach Wayne Smith and CEO Steve Tew in 2017. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

Smith is fluent in Italian which made him an obvious choice to assist O'Shea, whose position as Italy head coach is the subject of speculation heading into their opening Six Nations clash with Scotland.

"For us now it's about intensifying behind the scene and putting our skills under pressure. It is counsel from afar and then Wayne will come to be with us in the build-up to the World Cup. Italy had unbelievable talent but didn't have the structures in place to evolve like other countries and that is what we are trying to do now. We can learn off everyone and Scotland is a very good example for us.

"Rugby isn't different and hasn't changed for a 100 years and sometimes when you bring someone in from the outside they say the same things but it is with a different voice. The players go "wow" and I am thinking " I have been saying that for ages!" It is not rocket science and we have an ambitious group of players who put in so much against the odds. You need preconceptions to be put away and we face a multi-faceted challenge and we want to beg, steal and borrow."

Earlier this month Smith revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, and has had an operation to remove the affected gland.

Smith ended a 20-year association with the All Blacks at the end of The Rugby Championship in October. However, he explained that he was aware of his illness throughout that farewell tournament after an MRI scan "showed up some tumours". Smith told Fairfax the pathology report on the prostate had been completed, and it indicated that, most probably, Smith had been cured.