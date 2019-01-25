The Blues had their first hit up of the season against the Chiefs.

Herald sports reporter Christopher Reive was at the pre-season warm-up session in Waiuku.

1.35pm: Nonu has arrived

We have a Nonu sighting! Ma'a Nonu has just gone out into the pitch here in Waiuku, leading one of two Blues groups against the Chiefs.

Advertisement

SBW is not in action today, but is instead on hand to assist the medical staff and run the waters.

If there's a contest for the team with the most hair this year, the Blues will be easy favourites. There are some manes out there today.

[Read more: New and improved Nonu? Teammate opens lid on Blues training]

1.50pm: Chiefs show some pace

There is some speed in the Chiefs backline this season, as shown in a backline move that led to a try out wide.

There's a few hundred people out here to watch the action and they've had reason to find their voice a few times.

Both sides have shown some potential with their set pieces; the Blues just deployed a lovely move from a lineout to score beside the sticks.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald. Photo / Photosport

2pm: People love Nonu

Young Blues halfback Johnathan Ruru has impressed some of the locals with his ability to take on the line.

The game, if you can call it that, comes to a close after a touch more than an hour of the opening whistle.

Nonu's return to the Blues is proving to be a big hit - he has a swarm of fans around him.

- More reaction from the coaches and players to come on nzherald.co.nz/sport