A recording of Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala sharing his fears of being onboard the plane taking him to Cardiff has emerged in the wake of his disappearance.

Sala, who was recently signed by the struggling Premier League club for $29 million, is missing and presumed dead after his flight dropped off the radar on Monday night just an hour after taking off.

Argentina's ole.com reported Sala had sent a voice message to a group of friends on WhatsApp where he admitted his fears of being aboard a plane that looked "like it was about to fall apart".

In the message, Sala says: "Hello, little brothers, how are you crazy people? Brother, I'm really tired, I was here in Nantes doing things, things, things, things and things, and it never stops, it never stops, it never stops.

"I'm here on a plane that looks like it's about to fall apart, and I'm going to Cardiff, crazy, tomorrow we already start, and in the afternoon we start training, boys, in my new team."

He later sent another message saying: "How are you guys, all good? If you do not have any more news from me in an hour and a half, I don't know if they need to send someone to find me... I am getting scared!"

The 28-year-old striker had travelled in the same plane from Cardiff back to France on Sunday and complained about that flight being "bumpy".

Police said floating objects had been found in the area the plane was thought to have gone down, but were unable to confirm if they were parts of an aircraft or not, with no signs of the two on board.

1/2



During the course of the 15-hour search, which used multiple air and sea assets from the Channel Islands, UK and France, a number of floating objects have been seen in the water. We have been unable to confirm whether any of these are from the missing aircraft. — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 22, 2019