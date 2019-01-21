'The world's number one player...from Romania' it was at that point with headphones on that Serena Williams realised she'd maybe got her arrival time wrong ahead of her Australian Open clash with top seed Simona Halep yesterday.

It provided an awkward moment ahead of the compelling round of 16 match on Rod Laver Arena.

Williams, ranked 16th in the world, went onto win in three sets 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to book a spot in the quarterfinals for the 12th time at the event. The seven-time winner will face seventh seed Karolina Pliskova for a spot in the semifinals and a potential clash with Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Hopefully Serena works out the entrance order for the rest of the tournament.