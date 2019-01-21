All Black Sonny Bill Williams was all smiles on the weekend when he got to meet his UFC hero and fellow Muslim Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Posting to Instagram, Williams said he felt "blessed" to have had the opportunity to share the stage with the reigning UFC lightweight champion, who spoke to fans about his journey to the top during a live Q&A session at Sydney's Olympic Park.

"Alhamdulillah. Blessed to meet & share the stage with the brother @khabib_nurmagomedov May the most high continue to bless your journey," Williams wrote.

The 33-year-old All Black midfielder is a big fan of Nurmagomedov, reguarly posting tweets in support of the UFC superstar.

Nurmagomedov hasn't fought inside the Octagon since claiming victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 last October and is yet to announce his next move.

Both Nurmagomedov and McGregor await to receive punishment for their roles in the violent brawl which broke out after the fight, with the Russian star's hearing set for January 29.

Sonny Bill Williams posted a photo with Khabib Nurmagomedov to his Instagram story. Photo / Instagram

"Honestly, I don't know nothing about my comeback. We have to wait," Nurmagomedov said during an interview with Submission Radio. "… Maybe they gonna give me nine months or one year. I don't know.

"I don't know right now, but why not maybe (Georges) St.-Pierre, (Tony) Ferguson and (Floyd) Mayweather? It will be these three guys, and we can retire and become the greatest athlete of all time."

Meanwhile, Williams is currently in pre-season with the Blues ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby season.