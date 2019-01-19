Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko is on the brink of claiming her second victory in more than two years.

Ko is tied for the lead with South Korea's Eun-Hee Ji at the opening tournament of the LPGA season in Florida, and is on the hunt for her first big win since claiming the Mediheal Championship in April last year.

Ko and Eun-Hee are just one-shot ahead of Canada's Brook Henderson, who had led the field earlier in the Tournament of Champions, and two over American Nelly Korda.

It's been a battle to the top for Ko at the Tranquilo Golf Course, having shared third place after the opening round then second before edging her way to the top spot.

Advertisement

Ko's consistent form has seen all smiles from the 21-year-old this week and it hasn't only been her performance on the course that had her in a good mood.

Ko relished the opportunity to play alongside baseball legends Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez and AJ Pierzynski during the first round of the inaugural pro-am event.

After signing her scorecard, Ko posed for photos with the pair and said the light-hearted nature of the event allowed her to calm her nerves.

"I think it's hands down my favourite, the best pairing I've ever been in," Ko said. "Ever since No1, Ivan and AJ were so amazing. They were like, I don't want to get in your way, and I'm like, no, I don't want to get in your way. It was just so much fun, just with the whole set-up here, it's definitely a really unique event for us."

Meanwhile, Kiwi Ryan Fox finished 27th at the European golf Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship in his first tournament of the season.

In his first tournament of the season, the 31-year-old shot an even-par final round of 72 to finish in a five-way tie, 11 shots behind winner Shane Lowry, of Ireland.