His skills with oval ball in hand have dazzled millions, and she has a growing fan base on social media, but it was the tiny Hauraki Gulf island of Rakino - population 21 - where All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett and longtime partner Hannah Laity chose to wed.

The couple, who became engaged while holidaying in Fiji last January, were spotted posing for photos with their wedding party this afternoon below the secluded and luxurious Hurakia Lodge - which charges close to $50,000 for large weddings.

Laity, 24, opted for a traditional white wedding dress, with a long train and veil, the latter of which was seen blowing in the wind as she walked up a hill with at least two bridesmaids, wearing pale-coloured dresses.

Guests enjoy the wedding of Hannah Laity and Beauden Barrett at Hurakia Lodge on Rakino Island. Photo / NZME

Barrett, 27, and his groomsmen cut a sharp look with dark suits paired with white shirts.

Dozens of guests could also be seen milling around a large marquee next to the lodge, which is perched on the southern headland of the island.

The charge includes the wedding night's accommodation and breakfast for the couple in the lodge's grand master suite but the hosts must pay for alcohol, decorations, entertainment, cake and canapes

Several All Blacks attended and were seen mingling at the lodge which had a white marquee set up outside.

The property is owned by Australian-based investor John MacCullough, who has held high-brow events on the island, including filming an episode for America's Next Top Model and The Table Club event for Australian and New Zealand rich-listers. A few years ago he hosted fifth generation tycoon Justin Rockefeller there.

Hannah Laity and Beauden Barrett celebrate their engagement last year. Photo / Instagam

Kiwi-born MacCullough, who these days calls Sydney's eastern suburbs home, spared no expense when he built Hurakia Lodge in 2002.

His island retreat is in the Rural 3 (Rakino Amenity) zone, has vast decks and huge storm proof windows to withstand winds of 250km/h if necessary.

The lodge, which is listed for sale on TradeMe, has five bedrooms; seven bathrooms; two staff rooms and separate garage and utility areas.

The high-profile nuptials had been the subject of intense interest, and guests were reportedly told only to meet at a ferry terminal for a journey to the secret location.

A marquee was set up at the exclsuive lodge. Photo / NZME

Waiheke Island, with its oodles of infrastructure and wedding-friendly wineries, was initially thought to be likely location - Laity has strong links to the island and this week posted photos of her 17-strong hen's party at Tantalus Estate Vineyard as well as another party for family friends at her godfather's island pad.

Barrett's All Blacks teammate Sam Whitelock was also spotted at Franco's Panetteria in Ostend yesterday morning, but it was instead to be the unlikeliest of locations where the couple shared their vows.

But even locals on the tiny island, where there are no shops and residents have to sort out their own water, waste water and electricity supplies, hadn't heard the popular playmaker wanted to add another chapter to the Rakino's storied past.

The island has been variously owned by a 19th century governor, a captain of industry and a professional hypnotherapist before being subdivided in the 1960s.

The lodge charges up to $50,000 for big weddings. Photo / NZME

Rakino Island resident Pat Withers said it was fantastic that the couple had chosen the island for their wedding.

"I wish them all the best. If they want to start married life off on Rakino Island, then good on them."

The site was a good choice for the famous pair, as it would be very hard for the uninvited to get close, she said.

While the famous pair were probably flown to the wedding venue, other guests were ferried to Hurakia's private wharf. A tourism operator said they understood

it would've cost up to $8000 to transport guests to and from the island from Auckland.

Earlier, guests took to social media to show themselves getting glammed up ahead of the big day.

Daisy Dagg, wife of Barrett's former teammate Israel Dagg, posted a selfie to her Instagram story to let the world know she was "wedding ready".

Close friend of the bride and groom, Makere Gibbons (centre), snapped with All Black fullback Israel Dagg and his wife Daisy (left). Photo / Instagram

Earlier, former All Black Julian Savea's wife, Fatima Savea, shared a photo of her getting her hair done at Servilles in Takapuna.

Fatima Savea having her hair done before the wedding. Photo / Instagram

It's been a busy few months for yesterday's newlyweds, who attended the wedding of Hurricanes' teammate Ben May to Kirstie Trolove, north of Wellington just before the new year.

Hanna Tevita, Nehe Milner-Skudder's girlfriend, posted this video on Instagram while getting ready for a wedding, believed to be that of her sister. Photo / Instagram

As the festivities continued this week, Barrett joined Kiwi US Open winner Michael Campbell and friends for a round of golf at the exclusive Kauri Cliffs golf course in the Bay of Islands.

The All Blacks first five helicoptered to the course in the afternoon with Campbell, Wellington property developer Kurt Gibbons, and billionaire Graeme Hart's son Harry Hart before finishing off the day on Hart's superyacht.

Last weekend, the couple attended the ASB Classic women's final where they were greeted by pre-wedding well-wishers in the lobby of the So Hotel after the Men's Players' Party at Rooftop bar.

The next day, along with fellow All Black Damian McKenzie, the couple were hosted in the Moet & Chandon Box at the tennis where they had some pouring practice against Spanish tennis star Pablo Carreno Busta in the Moet & Chandon Racquet Club.

As Barrett is a friend of the brand, there is no doubt he and his new wife's guests enjoyed quite a generous supply of champagne.