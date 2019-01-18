Former Black Caps teammates Shane Bond and Daniel Vettori offered up different views after a Big Bash match between their respective sides had to be abandonded.

Vettori's Brisbane Heat were struggling at 10-2 after three overs in their run chase when a power cut hit east Brisbane and sent half of the Gabba, including two light towers, into darkness.

Bond's Sydney Thunder had posted 186-4 in their innings, anchored by a maiden century for Shane Watson. With star Brisbane batsmen Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum already dismissed, the Thunder looked well on their way to claiming two competition points when the lights went out.

"It's a bad look for the competition; there needs to be some reflection or review around unfair play and application of the rules around that," Bond told AAP, before indicating the Heat may protest the decision to split the points.

Daniel Vettori and Shane Bond represented New Zealand together. Photo / Getty Images

"We've been told we'll play in wet weather and rain for as long as we can, that's not deemed unsafe. Then we have a situation with a light tower out and it's been handed off to the opposition [to make a call].

"People want to see cricket, they don't turn up here to see officials making phone calls and not having the nuts to make a decision."

Vettori on the other hand argued people with a particular interest in the result shouldn't be involved in the management of the game but did offer more sympathy for officials.

"You've got to cut them some slack; a light tower went out on a city-wide grid, what are they supposed to do?" he told AAP.

"We can't give them control most of the time and take it back when we want to. I'd like to think if we were in a similar situation (to the Thunder) we'd take a pragmatic position."