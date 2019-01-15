Brandon Marklund's decision to join a brand new team in a baseball league on the other side of the world has proven to be a good one.

The 22-year-old Canadian has signed on for trials in the United States with several MLB franchises, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, after an impressive year season out of the Tuatara bullpen.

Marklund will leave the Tuatara this week ahead of their final series of the season to return back to Canada, before heading down to the States to flaunt his stuff for Major League scouts.

He will have a trial specifically with the Diamondbacks, before having the opportunity to show what he's capable of at a showcase in front of scouts from various teams around the league.

Advertisement

"I came down here to try and work on some things and at the same time showcase my game and hopefully work out for a contract," Marklund said of his expectations when joining the Tuatara.

Brandon Marklund will chase his MLB dream after starring for the Auckland Tuatara. Photo: Joe Vella SMP Images / ABL Media / photosport

"I knew that if I came down and just continued to pitch to my strengths and pitch the way I know how I would have a bit of success. I am really happy with how the season played out and how I have progressed."

Marklund finished the season with a 1-0 record and just a 2.29 earned run average. In 19.2 innings of relief, he gave up just five earned runs while striking out 15 hitters. His performance's saw him named as a finalist in the league's fan choice voting for ABL Pitcher of the Year.

He already had a contract lined up with the Winnipeg Goldeyes in an independent league, but with interest from the MLB, that will become a back up option for the young star.

"I have had a lot of interest from some Major League teams – I have spoken to some guys on the phone and have a couple of workouts set up in front of some pro scouts and management next week.

"The dream has always been to play professional baseball – hopefully they like what I have and we work out a deal and I can play minor league baseball next season."

Marklund said it helped being able to pick the brains of the likes of Tuatara manager Steve Mintz and pitching coach Cola Yeh. While he manages the Tuatara, Mintz is a pitching coach in the Texas Rangers organisation.

"It has been great being under the tutelage of Coach Mintz and Cola too from a pitching perspective...I can say I am really happy with how this season has gone."