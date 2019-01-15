The historic West Coast racing circuit has ended with a second serious race fall in four days.



Canterbury jockey Gosen Jogoo was taken to Greymouth hospital early this evening after falling from Whitney in the last race at the Westland Racing Club's meeting.



Jogoo was suspected to have a broken leg or at best damaged knee after falling from his mount after it was checked and being trampled by another horse.

No other jockeys or horses were injured in the incident.



Because the fall was 100m after the winning post of the 1650m race stewards had little option but to call the race off as Jogoo could not be moved safely out of the path of the horses had they completed the race.



That mirrored the far more serious situation at the famous Kumara meeting on Saturday when the second race was abandoned after a horror fall involving Otago apprentice jockey Zabair Bholah.



Bholah's ride clipped the heels of another horse and partially fell on him and he was later flown to Christchurch hospital where he remains after breaking three bones in his neck as well as suffering a broken collarbone, shoulder and has needed cosmetic surgery on his face after a large laceration in his chin area.

After early concerns about his head injury Bholah's condition has continued to improve and doctors are now no longer concerned about any potential brain damage.

"He is doing really, really well considering," says his employer Steve Tyler.



"The doctors aren't worried about any brain damage and there is no damage to his spinal cord.

Advertisement

"He is very sore but today was able to sit up in bed and eat some KFC so it could have been a lot worse."