All Black star Codie Taylor married former Canterbury rugby player Lucy Taylor (nee Ryan) on Friday at an intimate wedding in Wanaka.

The couple were married at the Criffel Station Woolshed surrounded by family and friends, including their 2-year-old daughter, Ayla, and fourth-month son, Luca.

Speaking to Stuff, Lucy described the wedding as perfect.

The couple's special day had been two years in the making since Codie asked Lucy to marry him on Christmas with a proposal she said she couldn't refuse.

"It was the last present under the tree," Lucy said. "I'm very lucky."

The couple first met four years ago when playing for Sydenham Rugby Club in Christchurch.

Originally from Southland, Lucy formerly worked for Sport Canterbury following a successful stint playing representative rugby for both Southland and Canterbury.

Last month, Codie was selected by his peers as the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association men's best performer of the year.

