More sordid details - including graphic text messages - have emerged in the sex scandal involving Wellington Phoenix star Steven Taylor and three different women.

Taylor has been embroiled in a love quadrangle with all three women coming forward to expose the 32-year-old former English Premier League defender over the past week.

On Monday, 33-year-old Manchester singer and model Katy Coffey revealed to The Sun how she had been in a relationship with Taylor for over two years - while he was sleeping with at least two other women.

Last week Diana Adomaitis, a 22-year-old model, told the same publication she had been dating Taylor for six months while he was also seeing an unnamed Australian model behind her back.

Diana Adomaitis has opened up about her time with Wellington Phoenix star Steven Taylor. Photo / Instagram

The Australian woman messaged Adomaitis just before Christmas to tell her that she had been having sex with Taylor - after seeing photos of the couple in Taylor's seaside flat in Wellington.

She described Taylor as a "piece of sh** liar".

Taylor allegedly used the same pet name - "long pins" - for all the women.

Daily Mail Australia has now revealed sordid text messages Taylor sent to Coffey and Adomaitis after he first contacted them on Instagram.

Text messages between Steven Taylor and Diana Adomaitis have been revealed. Photo / Supplied

Taylor was a surprise signing by the Phoenix in October, having played 215 matches for Newcastle United between 2003 and 2016, and most recently representing third-tier Peterborough United.

Taylor didn't deny the allegations when contacted by Australia's Daily Mail, saying he was a "single lad" who was enjoying spending time in New Zealand.

"If I was a married man I'd be putting my hands up but I'm not," he said.

Adomaitis told the Daily Mail that while she was on a 32-hour flight from London to visit Taylor in New Zealand, he was in Sydney with another woman.

Ten hours later, Taylor was sleeping with Adomaitis at his waterfront apartment in Wellington.

"I think [Taylor] just needs sex constantly. He just likes models probably," Adomaitis told Daily Mail.

"We think he's searching by places and looking at girls who are good looking and then he would message her.

"We can't understand, I was loyal to him, I was really loyal. I was giving him all the love he needed and I was getting love from his all the time.

"He wanted me to move with him, we were talking about kids, getting married in a few years and all this sort of thing. I don't understand why he would do that."