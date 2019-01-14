Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki open their Australian Open title defences Monday as Andy Murray takes to the court for what could be his farewell match at Melbourne Park and potentially his last ever.

Rod Laver Arena:

(30) Maria Sharapova (RUS) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-0 6-0

(2) Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4 6-3 7-5

(2) Angelique Kerber (GER) bt Polona Hercog (SVN) 6-2 6-2

Advertisement

Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) vs (3) Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

Denis Istomin (UZB) vs (3) Roger Federer (SUI)

Margaret Court Arena

Danielle Collins (USA) bt (14) Julia Goerges (GER) 6-2 6-7 6-4

(5) Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-4 6-2

(27) Alex De Minaur (AUS) bt Pedro Sousa (POR) 6-4 7-5 6-4

(15) Ash Barty (AUS) vs Luksika Kumkhum (THA)

(6) Marin Cilic (CRO) vs Bernard Tomic (AUS)

Melbourne Arena

(5) Kevin Anderson (RSA) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3 5-7 6-2 6-1

Maria Sakkari (GRE) bt (22) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-1 3-6 6-2

Tomas Berdych (CZE) bt (13) Kyle Edmund (GBR) 6-3 6-0 7-5

(22) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) vs Andy Murray (GBR)

(8) Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK)

8.20pm: Handshake causes a stir

The aftermath to Barbora Strycova's match with Yulia Putintseva was as interesting as the on-court action itself.

Putintseva won 6-4 7-6 (7-1) but the pair's frosty relationship was evident when they came to the net to shake hands after the Kazakhstan star sealed her victory.

As you can see in the video below, it was far from the sporting gesture the post-match handshake is supposed to represent.

I KNEW STRYCOVA AND PUTINTSEVA WON'T DISSAPPOINT ME! HANDSHAKE OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/hCo1PHmGnS — LorenaPopa🕵️‍♀️ 🏆🥖👑 (@popalorena) January 14, 2019



Putintseva defeated Strycova in the fourth round of last year's French Open and the pair have history when it comes to handshake fiascos. Strycova famously gave Elina Svitolina some weird skin-on-skin action in 2014 while Putintseva has some form in the matter too.

7.25pm: Aussie Demon makes his mark

Alex de Minaur is through to the second round after defeating Portugal's Pedro Sousa 6-4 7-5 6-4.

Fresh from claiming the Sydney International title, which required him to win his semi-final and final on the same day, the Australian 19-year-old overcame his opponent in a tick under three hours.

John Isner of the United States reacts during his first-round loss to Reilly Opelka. Photo / Getty

7.20pm: Sakkari's shock upset, Isner falls

Maria Sakkari gave her Greek fans plenty to cheer about when she shocked the 22nd seeded Jelena Ostapenko in three sets.

The unseeded 23-year-old Sakkari defeated the 2017 French Open champion 6-1 3-6 6-2 in one hour and 49 minutes.

Sakkari was supported by a hoard of vocal supporters, who made their way to Melbourne Arena after watching fellow Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas book his place in the second round earlier in the day.

Another upset followed not long after their match as John Isner became the first top-10 player to lose, bowing out in the first round to fellow giant Reilly Opelka.

The battle between the big dogs was the tallest ever grand slam match as the 2.1m Opelka defeated 2.08m Isner in four sets that all went to tiebreaks, taking two hours and 58 minutes to complete a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) victory.

It was 21-year-old Opelka's first singles victory at a major. He sent down 40 aces to Isner's 47.

Rafael Nadal hits a backhand in his first-round match against James Duckworth of Australia. Photo / Getty

5.30pm: Nadal opens his account

Rafael Nadal held off a third-set fightback from Aussie James Duckworth to claim a 6-4 6-3 7-5 opening round win in Melbourne.

The Spaniard was in control for the whole match before looking shaky late in the third as Duckworth challenged the 32-year-old. But Nadal's class shone through in the end and he booked his spot in the second round.

"Not easy to come back after a lot of months especially against a player who is playing super aggressive," Nadal said. "It was difficult to be on rhythm.

"I'm very happy to be through, it's always difficult to start after injuries. It's so special to be back."

On Margaret Court Arena, No. 5 seed Sloane Stephens accounted for Taylor Townsend 6-4 6-2 — her first Australian Open win since 2014.

Men's 20th seed Grigor Dimitrov rebounded after dropping the first set against Janko Tipsarevic to win 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-4.

4.45pm: Aussies start strong

Two lesser-known Aussies made a bright start to their home grand slam, recording opening round wins.

Qualifier Astra Sharma, ranked 230 in the world, defeated compatriot Priscilla Hon 7-5 4-6 6-1.

Wildcard Zoe Hives, 22, also gave the home crowd reason to cheer when she defeated American Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-1 6-2.

World No. 35 Danielle Collins scored the first major upset of the tournament, defeating No. 14 seed Julia Goerges in three sets.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson dropped the second set against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino but cruised through the last two to win 6-3 5-7 6-2 6-1 while women's No. 19 seed Caroline Garcia defeated French qualifier Jessika Ponchet 6-2 6-3.

The 11th seeded Aryna Sabalenka took just over an hour to advance to the second round, easing past World No. 167 Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets.

Britain's Katie Boulter reacts when thinking she won her match during the tie-break final set in her first-round match against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia. Photo / Getty

3.40pm: Boulter goes the early bolt

The Australian Open "blew it" when the first ever match-deciding third set tiebreak unfolded at Melbourne Park on Monday.

Still celebrating her recent milestone of signing for the same agency as David Beckham and football megastar Neymar, Britain's Katie Boulter made history by becoming the first winner of an Australian Open first-to-10 third set tiebreak.

Unfortunately, the moment will be remembered for Boulter's brain fart in celebrating as if she had won the match when she went up 7-4 in the tiebreak against former Aussie Open semi-finalist Ekaterina Makarova.

Boulter jumped to the net after clinching a 7-4 lead before realising she needed another three points to progress to the second round.

In an attempt to avoid marathon deciding sets, the opening grand slam of the year has undergone a rule change in 2019. If the deciding set is tied at 6-6, players square off in a first-to-10 tiebreak.

The emerging British star went on to progress 6-0 4-6 7-6 (10-6) — but the magic of the moment was lost in the blundering scenes created by the new third-set tiebreak scoring system