A nasty incident at the Kumara race meeting on Saturday saw apprentice jockey Zubair Bholah suffer serious injuries after his mount clipped heels and fell in the second race.

The Mauritius-born Bholah was having his first ride for the day on his employer Steve Tyler's horse, Morena Roc, and got into difficulties when attempting to restrain his mount shortly after the start.

Bholah, who lay unconscious on the track for several minutes, was transported to the Grey Base Hospital in Greymouth before being airlifted to Christchurch. He has been diagnosed with three fractures in his neck, a broken collarbone and shoulder along with suffering a severe laceration around his jaw and chin, however, there has been no spinal cord damage.

Tyler was one of the first on the scene and described his feeling of dread as the apprentice lay on the track. "We were watching the start of the race and when he fell, I just sprinted down to try and get to him," he said. "I got there and he was just lying in a terrible position and looked like he was gone.

"I had this dreadful feeling in my stomach but thankfully he started to come around after a few minutes."

Bholah after winning on Flicka of Gold at Wingatui in October. Photo / Wild Range Photography

The 29-year-old Bholah joined the Tyler stable in February last year after arriving in New Zealand from New Caledonia.

He lives in the Tyler household and is considered a member of the family. "He has become one of the family here and my girls just love him." Tyler also reported that Morena Roc had come through the fall in one piece despite suffering abrasions and bruising in the incident.

- NZ Racing Desk