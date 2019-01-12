Jetsetting around the world, dressing up in the glitziest gear, providing sizzling Instagram updates to legions of adoring fans and talking about cheating on reality TV.

Sounds like another day in the life of the Kardashian clan, doesn't it?

But while Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Co. create daily headlines around the world, another family boasts a similar lifestyle — but perhaps not on quite such a grand scale.

The Bouchard name became iconic when tennis star Eugenie enjoyed a breakthrough 2014, reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open and French Open before storming into the Wimbledon final as a 20-year-old. While she's been unable to reach anything close to those heights since, the Canadian has managed to maintain a level of fame akin to that of a Kardashian.

Advertisement

After dropping as low as 147 in the world rankings last year, the Canadian won the doubles title at the ASB Classic in Auckland this month and has bounced back up to World No. 79 in singles. She'll be desperate to continue her resurgence at the Australian Open, which starts next month.

But even when results aren't going her way she's always been able to command the spotlight.

Eugenie famously agreed to go on a date with a fan on Twitter after failing to predict the winner of the 2017 Super Bowl — and while the pair have caught up at least a couple of times since, the tennis star has played down speculation of a relationship.

The 24-year-old has always been a hot ticket item when she comes to town thanks to her marketability and Australians know that. It's why the Adelaide Strikers and Adelaide United were only too happy to throw out some invitations while she was in the South Australian capital recently.

Definitely coming back to Adelaide with all these free tickets waiting for me 🤣 https://t.co/GQJ7lorIqN — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 9, 2019

Aww thank you but just flew to Melbourne! Next year ☺️ https://t.co/s3ZE1inAXK — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 9, 2019

Eugenie's social media game is strong — it always has been, even when her form has fallen off a cliff. More than 1.8 million Instagram followers and 1.7 Twitter followers is proof of that.

Her social media feed is full of intimate updates — which win over average fans and fellow sports stars alike. American baseball star Noah Syndergaard dropped the line "If that pool wasn't heated before, it is now" on a bikini picture she posted last month and the New York Mets pitcher has been busy double-tapping a lot of her posts lately.

We're not sure if he went back as far as February last year when Eugenie posted photos from her photo shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

TWINNING: BEATRICE IS A BOMBSHELL TOO

When it comes to sizzling snaps online, Eugenie's twin sister Beatrice isn't far behind.

Born in February 1994 in Montreal, Quebec — the French speaking part of Canada — Beatrice arrived six minutes before Eugenie and the elder Bouchard has forged a different path to her sister. While Genie struts her stuff on the court, Beatrice does her best work in front of the camera as a professional model.

She's worked on campaigns for brands like Loreal and Lace Canada and boasts nearly 285,000 Instagram followers — and is always happy to give them a sneak peek into her glamorous lifestyle.

Whether it's sipping on a cocktail, lying on the beach or getting into the spirit of things for a fancy dress party, Beatrice isn't short on things to keep her occupied.

While Eugenie sweats up a storm in the summer heat Down Under in preparation for the first grand slam of the year, Beatrice has been working up a sweat doing something slightly different.

She posted a photo on Instagram declaring she'd just finished a "booty challenge" — and was thrilled with the results.

MIMI: MADE IN CHELSEA — AND TO MESMERISE

Beatrice has built up quite the following but she'd likely be overshadowed by her and Eugenie's cousin Mimi if they ever took to the streets of London together.

After moving to the English capital, the brunette scored herself a gig on reality TV show Made in Chelsea — which follows the lives of the rich and beautiful in the swanky part of South London.

The 22-year-old from Toronto runs her own blog that covers topics from health and beauty to love and relationships — and rose to fame in the Old Dart when her business interests saw her mingle with celebrities including Made in Chelsea stars Fredrik Ferrier, Georgia Toffolo and Jess Woodley.

To date, her most controversial appearance on the show came when she confessed to sleeping with the boyfriend of another cast member when the two were "on a break".

Mimi is reportedly friends with British TV and radio presenter Olivia Cox, who also has her own blog.

The younger member of the Bouchard trio openly admits she's not very sporty, so it's unlikely she'll catch up with Eugenie for a hit when she touches down for Wimbledon in the middle of the year.

Like the Kardashians, whose names all start with K, the Bouchards are connected because they're all named after royals.

Eugenie and Beatrice are named after Prince Andrew's daughters, their sister Charlotte is named after the daughter of Monaco's Princess Caroline and their brother Williams is name after the Duke of Cambridge.

Born to rule.