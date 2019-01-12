Cameron Norrie's dream of hometown glory is over.

The former Kiwi, who now represents Great Britain, couldn't reproduce the levels he had managed all week and was defeated 6-4 6-2 by world No 61 Tennys Sandgren in 79 minutes.

It's the ATP first title for the American, who has been untouchable for most of this week.

He didn't drop a set in the entire tournament, with his powerful serve and booming forehand the key.

World No 90 Norrie had dominated their previous encounters – with a 4-2 advantage in head to head matches – but that never looked likely today.

He made an uncertain start. After only dropping serve twice in the whole week – and not at all until the semifinal – the 23-year-old was broken in his first service game.

He also struggled in the next one, fending off a couple of break opportunities, and that unfortunately set the tone for the match.

Norrie, who had been so precise throughout the week, couldn't find his range and made a mountain of unforced errors in his first ATP decider. There were moments of brilliance, but not quite enough.

Norrie broke back in the first set, but was immediately broken again, and the 27-year-old American was good enough to serve out the set.

Norrie couldn't shift the momentum in the second set. He was broken twice – in one game saving three break points – and couldn't take advantage of his few opportunities on the Sandgren serve.

Norrie fought to the end, staving off a match point at 4-5 down before forcing a break point of his own. But he dragged consecutive returns wide, before Sandgren converted his second match point.