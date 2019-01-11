The Roger James and Robert Wellwood-trained Hasstobegood will have to live up to her name in the NZB Insurance Pearl Series Race (1200m) at Ellerslie tomorrow in order to make the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) field on the same track later this month.

The Per Incanto filly showed plenty of ability on debut when running third over 1000m at New Plymouth late last month, despite being slow away from the gate and racing greenly down the home straight.

"She had her first start down at Taranaki a couple of weeks back and she was super," Wellwood said.

"She's very green, she jumped slowly away and was doing her best work late. I am certainly looking forward to watching her run this weekend."

Advertisement

Wellwood believes his filly will have to be up to the task tomorrow in order to gain a placement in the rich Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) at Ellerslie on January 26, but said she has plenty of other options if she was unsuccessful in her bid.

"There are some nice horses in the race, everyone is trying to get enough money to get into the Karaka Million," he said.

"It's just the next progression for our filly. If she were to win maybe she would take a position in the Karaka Million, however, there's certainly plenty of options around, so we're not too worried."

Kingsclere Stables will also line-up St Andre in the Fasttrack $5000 2100 on the Ellerslie card. The Echoes of Heaven gelding won two starts back over 1600m and his trainers are looking for a repeat performance.

"He's definitely looking out for the step up in trip, which he'll get there," Wellwood said. "He's become a really relaxed horse. He's a lovely, nice, big horse and I think he's going to be a nice stayer in the making."

- NZ Racing Desk