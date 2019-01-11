Sir Peter Vela's Pencarrow Racing team have been enjoying a great run of success this summer, with 11 wins and multiple placings over the past five weeks.

"Sir Peter's horses do generally improve when the tracks get better and that's why most of them don't come out until the early summer or late spring," Pencarrow Stud's racing manager Gary Cossey said.

The Waikato farm's famous blue and white hooped silks will be carried by Supera in the Gr.3 Tui Backing a Winner Since 1889 Anniversary Handicap (1600m) at Trentham today.

"It's a race that Ken, Bev (Kelso) and Mark (Donoghue) have targeted because it's a set weights and penalties race and she copped a lot of rating points after her placing at Te Rapa," Cossey said.

The home-bred Savabeel filly finished third in the Gr.2 Cal Isuzu Stakes (1600m) behind Belle Du Nord last start and as a result she jumped from rating 75 to rating 90, however she will carry the minimum of 53kgs today.

Cossey said that while the sharp rise in ratings wasn't ideal, the main aim with Supera is adding valuable black-type to her pedigree.

"Putting her in the stakes race at Te Rapa wasn't something you would normally do with a horse that far down in the ratings, but we do rate her quite highly and it was a race close to her back doorstep. We were aware of the consequences when we did it," he said.

"It was more than what we imagined she would get but George (Strickland, NZTR Handicapper) did explain that if she happened to win this week her rating wouldn't raise too much at all.

"So, I think taking that into account and the races that we want to set her for it wasn't a major as it's all about getting black-type for Sir Peter."

Supera is nominated for the Gr.1 Harcourts Thorndon Mile (1600m) on January 19 and the Gr.1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m) on February 9.

"If she is competitive and goes a good race then we can aim a bit higher," Cossey said.

"We know that she's got the ability so it's up to her now. It's her first trip away which is always a question mark but hopefully it makes her grow up and be a racehorse."

The light weight does mean Supera will have a change of rider today with Rosie Myers taking over from Jason Waddell.

"Rosie is a very good light-weight rider and we're happy to have her. She's ridden a lot for Sir Peter and with good success," Cossey said.

• Wexford stables are hoping for a resurgence in form from Group One performer Giovanni Canaletto when he tackles the 0800 Horsevets 2100 at Ellerslie tomorrow.

The Lance O'Sullivan and Andrew Scott-trained seven-year-old tailed the field home in the Gr.2 Rich Hill Mile (1600m) at the Auckland track on New Year's Day and his connections are hoping a step-up in distance and the addition of blinkers will assist their charge.

"We expected a lot more on New Year's Day in the Rich Hill Mile," Scott said. "He will run with blinkers on for the first time.

"He's bred to run longer distances and his best form is over the longer trip. We have just got to hope that now he is up in distance he becomes more competitive because we can't knock the way he is working.

"He's working in a manner that suggests he's in top form. We are just really hoping he can bring his A game on the weekend."

- NZ Racing Desk