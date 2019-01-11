Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has broken down in an Australian Open press conference saying the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park may be his last tournament.

The 31-year-old Scottish star said he'd hoped to be able to get to Wimbledon but his body may not allow him to last that long with another operation.

Murray has been struggling with injuries over the last few seasons and said he's been struggling for a long time.

After barely surviving a practice session with Novak Djokovic yesterday, Murray had to be excused early in his interview when he broke down in tears when asked about his fitness.

"So I'm not feeling great," Murray said when he returned.

"Been struggling for a long time, I've been in a lot of pain for probably about 20 months.

"I've pretty much done everything I could get my hip feeling better.

"I'm in a better place than I was six months ago but I'm still in a lot of pain.

"It's been tough."

Murray said the Australian Open, where had been a finalist five times could be his final tournament.

"Pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn't helped loads, I think there is a chance the Australian Open is my last tournament," he said.

"I'm not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months."

He said he could still "play to a level, but not a level I'm happy about."

The global outpour of support for Djokovic was immediate with fans and legends alike praising the Scotsman.

If this is true, I tip my cap to @andy_murray ! Absolute legend. Short list of best tacticians in history. Unreal results in a brutal era ...... Nothing but respect here. I hope he can finish strong and healthy https://t.co/FZbwmvRC2r — andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 11, 2019

Just thinking out loud here. He deserves his moment to say goodbye at Wimbledon. He’s too important to Great Britain and Wimbledon history to not have it..... Would be a pretty cool moment to play doubles w his bro at Wimby if he can’t play singles https://t.co/m7caeL2shX — andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 11, 2019