Sam Cane has made huge strides in his long recovery from a horror neck injury.

The All Blacks flanker posted a photo on social media of himself running for the first time in three months, giving fans new hope that he will recover in time for September's Rugby World Cup.

Cane went down injured in October after a collision with Springboks loose forward Francois Louw in the 35th minute of the All Blacks comeback victory at Loftus Versfeld. It left him in a neck brace for months.

However, the 26-year-old said he has now gotten off the neck brace and is on his way back to recovery.

"Good way to start the New Year, first time getting into a jog in over 3 months," he wrote on Instagram.

"Have appreciated the messages asking how the recovering is going & best wishes etc.

"I got the neck brace off just before Xmas and am now easing back into some rehab, strength & conditioning work, which I'm loving and is also much needed after grazing in a pretty good paddock for these last few months."

Cane needed surgery to repair a fracture on the lower right side of his neck, forcing him to miss out on the All Blacks' end of year tour to Japan and Europe.

He said last year that he was hopeful for a return to the field during the Super Rugby season.