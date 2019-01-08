Steven Adams' blue-collar approach to his work on the basketball court has been praised throughout his NBA career.

Now in his sixth year in the league, Adams' physicality on the court has become a well-documented asset to the Oklahoma City Thunder's gameplan.

It was on show earlier this week against the Washington Wizards, after which opposing coach Scott Brooks told media Adams had developed into one of the league's toughest.

"Steven does that with everybody. That guy is the strongest, most physical guy in the league," Brooks said.

Brooks was Adams' first head coach in the league and has watched the big Kiwi develop into a dominant figure.

"When Sam [Presti] drafted him and we had him in the pre-draft camp, we knew that he had a lot of talent," Brooks said.

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks has praised Steven Adams' physicality. Photo / Getty

"He had great hands and did a lot of special things not knowing really how to play. He hadn't played a lot of basketball, so we knew we definitely had a talented player.

"And then you saw every day his work ethic. When you have that talent and you work as hard as he works with coach [Mark] Bryant, you're gonna get better. Their staff has done a great job with him."