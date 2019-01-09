England football star Wayne Rooney reportedly copped an earful from fed-up wife Coleen following his drunken US airport arrest last month.

The former England and Manchester United great was berated over the phone by his better half, who, according to The Sun, yelled: "How many times do you need to be told?"

A source reportedly detailed that: "She told him he wasn't to go out of the house again without her supervision.

"Coleen was really p***ed off with Wayne for getting into trouble again.

"She was mortified when she got the call about it and wanted him straight home. She called him an idiot for doing something so stupid."

Rooney was arrested on a public intoxication charge on December 16 and taken to jail to sober up after he triggered a door alarm at Washington Dulles Airport.

The 33-year-old reportedly mixed cocktails and sleeping pills while on a long-haul flight from Saudi Arabia to the US, where he now plays for Washington's United DC.

Wayne Rooney was arrested last month at a Washington-area airport. Photo / AP

reports Coleen, 32, urged her husband to reign in his behaviour as she worries about the public's perception of their marriage.

The source said: "She warned him to never do something so daft again.

"When he's been drinking and gets into trouble it upsets her because she thinks it gives a bad impression of their relationship.

"She's told him before that people will assume he's unhappy if they see him out drinking.

"But Coleen did see the funny side later when she saw how ridiculous the situation was.

"They're loving their life as a family in the US and are moving on."

Rooney's latest gaffe follows his 2017 drink driving arrest in England, when he was caught nearly three times over the legal limit, while behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to a woman named Laura Simpson.

At the time, Coleen, was pregnant, with couple having announced just days before his arrest news they were expecting their fourth child.

Simpson later revealed she had "kissed and hugged" Rooney after they met in a bar before he drove her VW Beetle in Cheshire.

Rooney joined United DC last July and in his first half-season helped take the struggling Major League Soccer club into the playoffs.

Having retired from international football, he moved to the US to take up a three-year deal after departing Everton, the club he made his professional debut for before his 14-year stint with Manchester United.

Upon arriving in the US, Rooney explained he was looking forward to the new challenge and excited to enjoy relative anonymity living in suburban Washington.