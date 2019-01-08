Michael Venus has topped up a strong day for New Zealand at the ASB Classic, combining with partner Raven Klaasen (South Africa) for a convincing first round win.

A few hours after Rubin Statham's shock first round singles win over Korean Hyeon Chung, Venus and Klaasen beat Dominic Inglot (England) and Franko Skugor (Croatia) 6-3 6-3 in 67 minutes.

The 1.96m Inglot has an impressive pedigree, with 11 titles to his name and semifinal appearances at Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows, but was overshadowed by both Venus and Klaasen.

The 2018 Wimbledon finalists were secure on their own serves – fending off three break opportunities – while converting three of their own.

Advertisement

Since they teamed up just over a year ago, Venus and Klaasen have made solid progress, with their run at SW19, a final appearance at the Masters in Toronto and in Tokyo and a title in Marseille.

Klaasen said they hope to go to another level in 2019.

"When we started our year last year we were a different position," said Klaasen. "We were trying to figure each other out, to see what we could do and as the year progressed we got better.

"[We are] starting out this year a lot more in sync and hopefully we can build on that. Always want to keep improving and look to get more out of yourselves."

Venus and Klaasen were a class above for much of the match, with Venus a standout on serve while Klaasen's movement and touch impressed.

"It was solid," said Venus. "We came through the tight points, we won a lot of the close points.

"There are still some things we can touch up on, so we will get back out on the court and back to work tomorrow."

Earlier Venus was an interested spectator from the players balcony as Statham completed his upset victory, becoming just the second Kiwi this decade to beat an overseas opponent at the Auckland ATP event.

"It's huge," said Venus. "A massive win. I don't know the last New Zealander to beat someone inside the top 30 but it has been quite a while. Hope he uses it as a bounce and keeps moving up the ranking this year."

Venus and Klaasen face Joao Sousa and Guido Pella in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Kiwi Marcus Daniell and Wesley Koolhof (Holland) are in first round action tomorrow against Pablo Cuevas and Leonardo Mayer.