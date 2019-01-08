Kiwi Rubin Statham has caused the biggest upset in years at the ASB Classic, taking down world No 25 Hyeon Chung in straight sets on Tuesday.

It was an unbelievable display – and a quite incredible result.

Statham came back from 1-5 down in the first set to win 7-5 6-3 in 92 nervewracking minutes.

It was the ultimate boilover, as Statham, ranked almost 350 places below his opponent, produced the performance of his life.

Rubin Statham of New Zealand celebrates his win over Hyeon Chung. Photo / Getty

At times it was almost impossible to comprehend; on one side of the net a player who had been battling away on the Challenger circuit for most of last year, against the man who made a run to the Australian Open semifinals in 2018.

And remember Chung had beaten Novak Djokovic in Melbourne, as well as world No 4 Alezander Zverev.

Statham is only the second Kiwi this decade to reach the second round of the singles in Auckland, and the first since Michael Venus in 2015.

He will play German Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round.