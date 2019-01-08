Cambridge trainers Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman hold a strong hand heading into the Gr.1 Levin Classic (1600m) at Trentham on Saturday, but are disappointed they haven't been able to give last-start Group One winner Madison County a lead-in run ahead of the three-year-old feature.

The Pins gelding hasn't raced since winning the Gr.1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton in November, but his connections remain upbeat about his chances heading into the race.

"He's had a gallop between races. We've got him as fit as we can, but unfortunately there wasn't a 1400m lead-in race," Baker said.

"We didn't want to trial him at Cambridge on Tuesday because it was too close to the race, but we're happy enough with him though."

Advertisement

Madison County was purchased out of Waikato Stud's 2017 New Zealand Bloodstock Select Yearling Sale draft by the China Horse Club for $36,000 and is being set for a tilt at the rich Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m) at Ellerslie later this month.

"His main target for the summer is the million dollar race (Karaka Million)," Baker said.

Baker rates his charge and expects a good showing from him on Saturday. "He shapes up alright, he doesn't do a lot on the track, so he's a hard horse to get a line on," Baker said.

"In the same token, he doesn't need a lot because he's not a big heavy horse, he's lighter framed."

TAB bookmakers have labelled Madison County a $2.20 heavy favourite for the Trentham mile as of yesterday, while Hypnos has been marked a $4.80 chance, and Lincoln Falls and Surely Scared share equal third favouritism at $6.50.

The Baker-Forsman stable will also line-up stakes-winning filly Espresso Martini in the Levin Classic.

The daughter of High Chaparral finished fifth in the Gr.2 Eight Carat Classic (1600m) on a heavy10 track at Ellerslie on Boxing Day and Baker believes she will appreciate firmer track conditions at Trentham on Saturday. "Espresso Martini couldn't cop that track at Ellerslie, but I'm confident she'll run a mile," he said. "A firm track shouldn't worry either of them."

In-form hoop Matthew Cameron will retain the mount on Madison County, while $26-shot Espresso Martini will be ridden by Michael Coleman.

• A late programming change by Racing Queensland has proved a blessing in disguise for two-year-old Neptune's Spear.

Trainer Liam Birchley had intended to run Neptune's Spear from the outside barrier in the QTIS Two-Year-Old Handicap at the Gold Coast on Saturday.

It was to be Neptune's Spear's last run before heading to NZ to tackle the Karaka Million on January 26.

Birchley was able to scratch the horse on Saturday morning after he was told RQ had added a two-year-old race to the Doomben card today.

RQ added the race after criticism from trainers that too many horses were getting balloted out due to field size restrictions.

"It looked as though we had no choice but to run him on Saturday from the bad draw and I was worried it may have flattened him a bit against a class field," Birchley said.

"But this race is only four days later and suits just as well. He can run in it and then press on to New Zealand."

Neptune's Spear was a brilliant winner at Doomben in November and Birchley has given him plenty of time to get over the run.

"He has a lot of early pace but I think he will have no trouble getting 1200 metres," Birchley said.

Birchley has won the Karaka Million twice with Sister Havana (2010) and Hardline (2015).

The trainer will have one of the outsiders, Courseshewill, in the $2 million Magic Millions Classic on Saturday. Courseshewill won her first two starts but has been well beaten at her past two.

"She got bumped in the Calaway Gal and then in the Bruce McLachlan she got pushed right off the track just after the start," Birchley said.

"Hopefully, if she can draw a decent barrier she is in with a hope."

Birchley is yet to win the Magic Millions 2Y0 Classic but has had minor placegetters - Pepperano (2015), Ruby Soho (2014), Miss Longstocking (2013) and Paprika (2009).

- NZ Racing Desk, Informant