The ASB Classic has suffered another blow, with French star Gael Monfils pulling out of the tournament due to injury.

Monfils was set to be the star attraction tomorrow night on centre court against compatriot Ugo Humbert, but instead the flamboyant Frenchman has withdrawn, citing a quadricep injury.

It's a major blow for the tournament, especially off the back of the withdrawals of Tomas Berdych and defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut.

Monfils, who is known for his dazzling strokeplay and acrobatics on court, was the biggest drawcard of this year's event.

He has wowed the Auckland crowds in two previous appearances here, and his night match against Tommy Haas in 2013 was one of best in tournament history.

It's the third time that Monfils has pulled out of the ASB Classic, and he appeared visibly upset during the press conference.

He arrived in Auckland on Saturday and had completed two practice sessions, but felt pain in a subsequent session on Monday morning.

Pablo Cuevas, who was the sixth seed at the Auckland tournament last year, will take the place of Monfils in the draw.