He's one of the toughest enforcers in world rugby, but All Blacks captain Kieran Read has shown his softer side at home with his family.

Read is currently taking a well-deserved break after a long season for both the Crusaders and the All Blacks, and after a long European tour, is clearly enjoying his time back with his family.

Read, who has two young daughters and a son, showed he's not afraid to get his hands dirty in a different way, letting his children give him a makeover.

"New look for 2019," Read posted on Instagram, with the hashtag "Dadicure".

Read will be back in action for the Crusaders later this year as they hunt a third straight Super Rugby title, before one final season with the All Blacks as they go for glory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He recieved some cricitism for not being at his usual high standards in 2018, with off-season back surgery putting him behind schedule early in the year.

"Getting over back surgery was probably the biggest thing for myself," he said.

"It took a lot of time and effort. It was a big year in a lot of ways but that was probably the main thing.

"It's really good. It's been 12 months since the surgery and it probably wasn't until basically the end of the year where I started feeling somewhat decent physically.

Kieran Read of the Crusaders celebrates with his daughter after winning the Super Rugby title. Photo / Getty

"So it bodes well to head into this offseason and pre-season feeling in really good shape.

"Where I was at this point last year, the pain I was in, it [surgery] was needed. It's been a fairly fast recovery in some respects. I've worked pretty hard at it and I'm in good shape now.

Read confirmed 2019 would be his last as an All Black, before a "short stint" playing in Japan or Europe.

He told the Herald in November he will bring down the curtain on his long and illustrious All Blacks career at the World Cup in Japan next year.

Read, who recently turned 33, his wife Bridget, and their three young children have always wanted to have an overseas experience together, before their children get too far into their schooling.

2020 is seen as the perfect time.

"As a family it will be a good opportunity," he told Newstalk ZB.

"My wife and kids have made a lot of sacrifices over the years I've been playing. It's probably the hardest thing. You appreciate that and know how much it takes out of them. Spending more time with them would be cool."