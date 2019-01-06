Wayne Rooney was arrested in America for "public swearing and intoxication" last month and ordered to pay a $25 fine, court records have revealed.

The DC United star and former England captain was apprehended by Washington Airport Authority police officers on December 16th in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Public swearing and intoxication is catagorised as a minor offence, known as a class 4 misdemeanor in the US. He was released without bail and paid the small fine on January 4th, according to legal documents.

It was unclear whether or not the 33 year-old was picked up at the airport but the striker had posted a photo of himself at an event in Saudi Arabia in the days prior to the arrest.

The Manchester United captain, was also arrested in September 2017 for driving under the influence in Wilmslow, Cheshire, England. He pleaded guilty and received a two-year driving ban and paid a £170 fine. Rooney also agreed to undergo a drink-driving rehabilitation that could reduce his driving ban.

In 2018, he began a three-and-a-half year contract with MLS team DC United where he has quickly become a favourite of the fans, scoring 12 goals to drag the team into the play-offs.

The Telegraph has approached Mr Rooney's representatives for comment.