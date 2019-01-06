Promising three-year-old Quizmaster provided jockey Cameron Lammas with the first leg of a winning treble when he scored in the opening event at Ruakaka on Saturday.

The locally-trained Iffraaj gelding had opened his account on his home surface back in October before tackling age-group stakes company at his next two runs.

Saturday's rating 72 1200m contest against the older horses suited Quizmaster down to the ground as he settled just off the speed for Lammas.

Asked for an effort at the 150m mark, Quizmaster dashed to the front before holding out the challenge of Mercy Hill.

Co-trainer Michelle Bradley, who prepares the horse with Chris Gibbs, was all smiles. "I said to Chris as we watched him walking around that I thought he was developing more and more," she said. Lammas completed his winning treble on two further Gibbs/Bradley-trained horses with Final Suggestion taking out the day's feature, the Whangaripo Valley Free Range Egg Cup (2100m), after Boogie Easy broke her maiden status over 1400m two races earlier.

- NZ Racing Desk